More than ever we are talking about the possible entry onto the market of new consoles or alternative versions of the consoles we already know: in this article, however, we are not bringing you yet another rumor about PS5 Pro, but let's move on to talking about Microsoft and an alleged rather intriguing project.

According to what reported by GameReactor, insider Jez Corden would have revealed that Microsoft is working on a new portable console. This would be a real debut for Microsoft, which, unlike Sony and Nintendo, has not yet explored the world of portability.

We have no official findings on this matter, but it doesn't seem so absurd to us as a hypothesis: just look the excellent success of the Steam Deck and other “mini PCs” that have arrived on shelves in recent years.

LK'insider has no information regarding the current stage of development nor can he indicate a possible one announcement date: in short, there is still very little information on this matter even among the unofficial channels.

We are obviously waiting for new rumors and fantasizing about the possible characteristics of what could turn out to be a real surprise for the years to come in the gaming industry. Imagine playing the Game Pass library in your hands…



