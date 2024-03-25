Sainz in the center of the market

Carlos Sainz – data in hand – he is the only Formula 1 driver, together with Max Verstappen, capable of winning at least one race in the last three seasons. And Spanish He does not yet have a contract valid for the 2025 seasonafter Ferrari's decision to rely on Lewis Hamilton.

The beautiful victory at the Australian Grand Prix – which came just 16 days after the appendectomy operation – gave him further credentials from a market perspective. But where can the strong driver from Madrid go? It's no secret that he's on the Mercedes and Audi lists, but he's also being watched at Red Bull.

Red Bull back?

As many will remember, from 2010 to 2017 Sainz was already a Red Bull driver, who with his academy took him to F1 with Toro Rosso. He raced with the team for almost three complete seasons, but missed the leap to the RBR team, probably discarded by the team's top management after seeing him at work as Verstappen's teammate.

The team principal Christian Horner However, he made it clear that he holds him in high regard for the future: “We want the best possible pairing for Red Bull and sometimes we also have to look outside the riders we already have under contract. Yuki Tsunoda is very fast, but in Australia an unemployed and very fast driver won. And the market is pretty fluid right now“he explained to reporters in Melbourne.