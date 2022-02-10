A new Xbox update has added a niche but much-requested change to the console’s dashboard: a comma in your Gamerscore total.

So, if you had 200,000 Gamerscore before, you have 200,000 Gamerscore now.

The feature comes alongside other features recently rolled out to Xbox Insiders and which are now becoming available to everyone as part of Xbox console update 2202.

Other recent tweaks include a fix for lag in the console’s guide, and the ability to set your console’s desktop background via a picture in the Edge browser. Xbox engineer Eden Marie confirmed the update had begun rolling out last night:

The Xbox console 2202 update started rolling out to non-Insiders a few minutes ago, including those Guide lag fixes. Check your update settings page if you want to grab it right away! — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) February 9, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

g,ame,rsc,ore — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) February 10, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Xbox console owners in the Alpha Skip Ahead preview group got the ability to add their background from an Edge browser back in December. Here’s how that looks:

Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders: today’s release should include a new feature in Edge’s context menu for images that lets you set a custom background in Home. Let me know if you try it! pic.twitter.com/hvVrGj3Baa — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) December 6, 2021