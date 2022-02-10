from Paola Caruso

The data for Thursday 10 February. The threshold of 150 thousand victims has been exceeded since the beginning of the emergency. Stable positive at 11.1% with 683,715 swabs. Admissions: -578. Intensive care: -28

I am 75,861

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 81,367, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 11.923.631

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 325

(yesterday 384), for a total of 150,221 victims from February 2020. Today the threshold of 150 thousand people who have lost their lives since the beginning of the emergency is exceeded.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 9.960.136 And 137.221 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 134,460). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,813,274equal to -61.351 compared to yesterday (-53.175 the day before). See also The Region registers the highest number of infections on a Saturday since the start of the pandemic

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 683.715, or 47,569 less than yesterday when there were 731,284. The rate of positivity 11.1% (the approximation of 11.09%); like yesterday when it was 11.1%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. this is the usual course of the curve that moves in a fluctuating way. The trend remains down, as shown by the comparison with last Thursday (February 3) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded. +112.691 cases with a rate of 12.3%: today, in fact, there are fewer new infections than that day – the difference of over 36 thousand fewer – with a lower percentage (11.1% against 12.3%).

The monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation captures the improvement of the scenario on a weekly basis (2-8 February): -27.9% in new cases compared to the week before, -7.7% in hospitalizations and -11.2% in intensive care. Deaths remained stable, equal to + 0.2% (2,587, of which 251 referred to previous periods). The data legitimize a cautious optimism, aimed at the gradual easing of the measures, explains Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe. See also Covid Gb today, 68,214 infections and 276 deaths in one day

The health system Hospital stays are still decreasing in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -578 (yesterday -405), for a total of 17,354 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -28 (yesterday -26) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,322with 83 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 90).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 2,243,482: +8,395 cases (yesterday +9,374)

Veneto 1,250,599: +7,427 cases (yesterday +7,903)

Emilia Romagna 1,130,327: +5,947 cases (yesterday +7,463)

Campania 1,121,379: +7,362 cases (yesterday +7,948)

Lazio 977.804: +8.133 cases (yesterday +7.996)

Piedmont 934.276: +4.027 cases (yesterday +4.875)

Tuscany 803.458: +4.946 cases (yesterday +4.860)

Sicily 696.103: +7.194 cases (yesterday +7.159)

Puglia 665.504: +5.778 cases (yesterday +4.944)

Liguria 323.712: +2.093 cases (yesterday +1.963)

Marche 295.861: +2.935 cases (yesterday +3.213)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 292.386: +1.936 cases (yesterday +1.959)

Abruzzo 238.803: +1.745 cases (yesterday +2.064)

Calabria 187.078: +1.412 cases (yesterday +1.579)

PA Bolzano 176.451: +989 cases (yesterday +1.007)

Umbria 169.627: +1.318 cases (yesterday +1.604)

Sardinia 146.836: +2.365 cases (yesterday +3.209)

PA Trento 132.268: +641 cases (yesterday +712)

Basilicata 73,200: +679 cases (yesterday +911)

Molise 33.907: +430 cases (yesterday +528)

