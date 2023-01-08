According to Jez Corden, a well-known Windows Central journalist, the alleged Xbox event planned by Microsoft for i first months of 2023 it might not be as big and chunky as an “E3 showcase” but more similar to a Nintendo Directnotoriously more contained appointments.

The journalist suggested this in response to a comment on Twitter, where he stated that, although he doesn’t know for sure the actual size of the Xbox event, he expects a show structurally similar to a Nintendo Direct and that people on the net have too much expectations high. Which, mind you, isn’t necessarily a bad thing: the big N has accustomed us to shows that on average last between 20 and 40 minutes, but since fast paced and full of ads and trailers.

In short, for now, take everything as simple indiscretions and speculations, especially since not even Corden is 100% sure. After all, a few weeks ago he himself spoke of an event structured like the “X0” of past years, therefore definitely bigger than a “Direct”.

Furthermore, wanting to be picky, Microsoft has not even announced anything about an Xbox event in the first quarter of 2023, even if we believe it is a very probable hypothesis and not only because of the numerous rumors in the last few weeks.

In fact, it is worth remembering that Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg himself at the end of 2022 had declared that players will not have to wait long to find out what is in store for Xbox in 2023, which he defined as an incredibly exciting year. In the coming months, the Redmond colossus will necessarily have to outline the Xbox line-up for 2023 and beyond, for example revealing the release dates of Starfield and Redfall and presenting new projects coming out in the short and long term by the his first-party studies.