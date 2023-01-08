These are the latest updates on the transfer market for Sunday, January 8. From the whim of Cristiano Ronaldo to the future of Joao Felix through the new opportunity of Mbappé.
”The transfer to Barça was incredible. Going back to my hometown, seeing my family and friends… I learned a lot, the way they prepare for matches, their mentality, how they are in the dressing room… They impressed me” said the Wolverhampton player.
Deschamps will be coach of France until 2026 and with this he breaks Zidane’s dream. The former Real Madrid coach only wants to coach his country, he has turned down offers from Brazil, Portugal and the United States. At the moment he is still without a team and it seems that he will continue without him for quite some time except for surprise.
“For now, there is nothing about signing attackers by Real Madrid. Things will be evaluated in the summer. I would keep the soap opera open (for Mbappé)”, he stated in AMP.
“Joao Félix is an excellent player. And if he is not happy at Atlético, the Premier League will welcome him with open arms. At United, we need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo’s 20-goal scorer. We need a killer. I don’t care if he does Well, I just want him to score goals. That’s why I don’t think Joao Félix is the right type of player for United at the moment,” he told AS.
“We will talk to Pavard about the new contract, as he is a very important player for us and we still have big plans together. As he told me, he now feels very comfortable at Bayern.” Barcelona wants to take over the player’s services.
“Most of the signings have been middlings and at United, middlings are not good enough. The United shirt is heavy. Only great personalities who can perform under great pressure can play here. We needed great personalities. That’s why “The arrival of Casemiro was so important. Together with Varane, we now have a second player who has experience in winning titles. Malacia, Lisandro, Casemiro, Antony… They are all fighters. Eriksen is a coach and has a great personality. We want the best of the best”.
“There were contacts with the Chelsea last summer and we agreed to talk this winter, but I hope to spend these six months at Leipzig” said the Croatian after confirming that Liverpool is the club of his dreams. Sometimes he shoots for Real Madrid, other times for Liverpool, other times for Chelsea… We’ll see where Josko ends up.
The first whim of Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived. According to the latest information, the Portuguese star would like to have Pepe by his side. He considers that it could be a key piece for the ambitious Asudí project. Porto will not make it easy for him to leave, as they consider him to be a key player.
After making a great World Cup, the player has gained value and Atlético de Madrid would be willing to sell him to recover part of the 36 million euros they paid for him. Serie A would be the destination for the Argentine next summer.
”We have to be smart, we also have to look for good opportunities. We have to be attractive to the players”
“In the end the players decide where they want to play, and if they want to play for our club, great.”
The last players who are in Arsenal’s orbit are Joao Felix and Mudryk. Arsenal is currently the leader in the Premier.
