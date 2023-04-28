if you thought that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor it was beautiful, you have to see the ad that Electronic Arts is promoting the game with. The mere presence of mark hamill is enough to make this worthwhile.

And it is that, in the video we can see cameron monaghanthe actor who lends his appearance to the protagonist of this adventure, Cal Kestisreceiving instructions from himself Luke Skywalker on the motion capture set.

At one point, the movements of Monaghan make a transition to the video game and we see Lime attacking some enemies. Here are some scenes from the game to return to the set, where now, mark hamill Get advice from cameron.

Hamill reluctantly, he interrupts his game and tells Monaghan: Do you think I need advice on how to use the force? A gem, but better see for yourself.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: What a beautiful thing, I almost forgive them for making it disappear from the saga, but no… that is not forgotten. Once again it is demonstrated that the best of Star Wars it happens outside of the main movies. Do not miss this game band. They won’t regret it.