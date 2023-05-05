Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

For some time, stars have been advertising a diabetes drug that helps with weight loss. Now the manufacturer is announcing supply shortages. Patients suffer as a result.

Bagsvaerd/Kassel – A controversial diet trend from the USA has meant that the Danish insulin manufacturer Novo Nordisk can no longer keep up with the production of its diet drug Ozempic. On Thursday, the company announced that the offer is now limited on some dosages. Diabetes patients in particular suffer from the delivery bottlenecks. The drug originally came onto the market as a drug for patients with type 2 diabetes.

New trend in diabetes medication: Active substance semaglutide leads to weight loss

Ozempic has been approved in Europe since 2018 and contains, among other things, the active ingredient semaglutide, which lowers blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes. When taken, this has the side effect that a feeling of satiety occurs more quickly when eating and this lasts longer. It thus helps with weight loss. Several studies including one from March 2021 with 1,961 subjects as well as one more from April 2021 with 803 test personscame to the conclusion that obesity patients also benefit from the active ingredient semaglutide and can lose weight more easily.

Ozempic is a drug prescribed to people with diabetes. But there are also people who misuse it. © Remko de Waal/Imago

“In overweight or obese participants, once-weekly administration of 2.4 mg semaglutide together with a lifestyle intervention led to a sustained, clinically relevant reduction in body weight,” says the study, which included 1,961 subjects. It was financed by the manufacturer Novo Nordisk. The test subjects would have lost an average of 15 percent of their body weight.

Stars inject themselves with the diabetes drug Ozempic as a miracle weight loss drug

But For some time now, the drug has been causing a real weight loss trend, which originated in the United States. For example, the multi-millionaire enthused Elon Musk already last year of losing weight while taking Ozempic. Musk was asked on Twitter in November 2022 what got him to his current weight.

“Fasting + Ozempic + no yummy food around,” he replied. At the Oscars in March, presenter Jimmy Kimmel made fun of the “weight loss shot” Ozempic, which is said to be circulating among the stars. And up Tiktok is now promoting the drug by thousands of peopleby sharing their successful weight loss with Ozempic.

A new hype was born. According to reports, especially in the USA, healthy and even not overweight people have also received Ozempic. It is often not mentioned that taking the drug can also cause side effects such as vomiting and diarrhea. “In people of normal weight, taking it can be dangerous,” said Professor Harald Schneider in an interview stern.de. He is Member of the German Society for Endocrinology (DGE). “The side effects range from nausea to specific abdominal pain, a feeling of fullness to vomiting.”

Diabetes drug Ozempic: high demand burdens diabetes patients

obesity “Overweight and obesity are defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that poses a health risk. A body mass index (BMI) over 25 is considered overweight, over 30 is considered obese.” Source: WHO

The high demand is now causing Novo Nordisk to lag behind with production. one According to the ARD report Doctors are increasingly prescribing Ozempic by private prescription for people who want to lose weight. According to the internist and diabetologist Manuela Nader, this is legal overall, but the patient has to pay for the medication themselves. At the same time, however, the high demand means that the funds for diabetes patients are becoming scarce. (nz with dpa material)