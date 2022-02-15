If you are on the hunt for one Xbox Series X at list price, we have some great news for you.

Microsoft announced that today, February 15 at 18 hoursXbox Series X will be available again on Microsoft Store at the price of 499.99 euros.

At the moment, the Redmond giant has not provided information on how many consoles will be available, so we advise you to be quick to make the purchase. Given the very high demand for next-gen consoles, it is possible that stocks will run out in a few minutes.

“Get ready to play with the fastest and most powerful console ever, available again on the Microsoft Store starting at 18:00 on February 15th“, reads the Xbox Italy tweet.

Get ready to play with the fastest and most powerful console ever, available again on the Microsoft Store starting at 6:00 pm on February 15th: https://t.co/eh3yY7n6JW | #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/xmwd15CqkF – XboxItalia (@XboxItalia) February 10, 2022

As you know by now, the console hardware market has been hit hard by the shortage of chips and components, and this has caused several problems in the distribution of the Xbox Series X and PS5. Consoles are still hard to find but, fortunately, Microsoft and Sony are working hard to meet the high demand.

