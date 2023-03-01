Through Amazon you can buy again Xbox Series X, which for weeks had been on sale only at increased prices. Now the console is at €499.99, which is the standard price. You can find it at this address or via the box below.

The console is now at regular price and is sold and shipped by Amazon, although shipping may not be instantaneous.

Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s major console. This is the model with greater computing power and with an optical reader. Plays Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One games, and select Xbox 360 and Xbox Original games. The package includes the controller and cables for audio/video connection and power supply.

