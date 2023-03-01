Hardware-specialized leaker @leaf_hobby, who has achieved considerable notoriety for correctly communicating Intel Xeon features well in advance, pointed out that the documents that emerged on the technical specifications of the new Meteor Lake CPUs Of intel contain direct references to Windows 12.

This has not been officially commented by Microsoft, which however seems to have provided support to Intel in the design of some aspects of the new CPU platform, with this somewhat anticipating the imminent arrival of Windows 12. The same information also occurs in what is reported from VideoCardz, a source reporting that Meteor Lake is expected to include 20 PCIe Gen5 lanes and support for Windows 12.

There are still no official plans for Windows 12, considering that the transition to Windows 11 is still quite recent, but some signs already point towards the new generation of the Microsoft operating system, which apparently will be based substantially on the integration of ‘artificial intelligence.

“As we start developing future versions of Windows, we will also be thinking about other areas where AI could play a natural role within the user experience,” said Microsoft’s Yusuf Mehdi recently, with possible reference to the next version of the operating system .

Meteor Lake is expected to arrive atearly 2024 and will be an important evolutionary step for Intel, built on the 7nm manufacturing process and Intel 4 platform with the first chiplet design with CPU core, integrated graphics card and input/output on separate sections.