It’s time for gaming deals, and for the occasion Amazon is offering you Xbox Series S with an excellent 14% offallowing you to save over 50 euros compared to the original list price suggested by Microsoft. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you have to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
Xbox Series S is available on Amazon for only 299.99 euroscompared to the list price of 349.99 euros. The console is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily benefit from the Prime service to guarantee delivery in just one working day.
Why Buy Xbox Series S
One of the most interesting features of this console is without a doubt Quick Resumewhich allows you to seamlessly resume your game in no time, with some lightning fast loading times and reduced to almost zero. Xbox Series S features a1TB SSDwhich allows you to safely store all the next-generation digital delivery video games you want.
You can make the most of it by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimatewhich allows you toInstant access to Microsoft exclusives and a myriad of titles of all kinds, from Forza Motorsport to Halo Infiniteall the way up to Starfield and Minecraft Legends.
#Xbox #Series #Microsofts #console #super #offer #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply