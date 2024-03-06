Daniele, the new tronista of Men and Women, is 33 years old and wants to fall in love, let's get to know him better

Finding love and the right person with whom to face the difficult but wonderful journey called life is not always easy. Precisely for this reason there are television programs and apps that help people meet. One of the most famous is Men and women, where many people meet and get to know each other in the hope of finding true love. In the new recording a new tronista, Daniele, was presented 33 years old: let's find out together who this guy is.

In the years Men and women it has allowed many people of all ages to find love. The much-coveted seats have seen men and women from every area of ​​Italy and beyond. From the next few weeks, a new tronista will sit in the red chair. Is called Danielis 33 years old and originally from Naples: let's find out more about him.

Daniele introduces himself in a video where he explains that he was born in Naples 33 years ago. Growing up in a difficult neighborhood, Daniele talks about his past, which was also made up of many mistakes. After choosing the most difficult path, that of abandoning his hometown, the young man changed his life. Today he works in the world of fashion and for the last 6 years he has lived in New York. Speaking about his family, to whom he is very close, he says:

“My parents always paid rent and I wanted to buy them a house, it was my goal. I did it. They have always made so many sacrifices, I owe everything to them.”

The new tronista of Men and women explains that he quit Naples with great difficulty, but also with great strength and courage. When describing himself, Daniele uses these words:

“On the surface I come off as tough and angry, but people who look inside me will find sweetness, depth and sensitivity. I don't have half measures, if I like a girl she will understand it. Now the world is moving too fast with social media, I would like to share important things with someone and not on Instagram. I've been single for a long time, I'd like to fall in love.”

A young man who is willing and in love with life and his own dog Diego, who seeks true love, the epic one. Who knows if any suitor will be able to get past this young man's armor.