Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Palestinian officials confirmed that the UAE is considered to be at the forefront of defending the Palestinian cause in international forums, and that its efforts are important and influential and must be built upon to implement the recent Security Council Resolution No. 2720, which they considered a major victory for UAE diplomacy.

Munir Al-Jagoub, a leader in the Fatah movement, considered that the UAE’s efforts in the Security Council are influential and important and must be built upon during the coming period to implement Security Council Resolution No. 2720, noting that diplomatic solutions cannot be overlooked, and Palestine has always worked to bring about change through them. And through official international platforms, especially the UN Security Council.

The leader of the Fatah movement added in statements to Al-Ittihad that the coming period requires the concerted efforts of all Arab and international efforts to protect civilians, stop the war, and begin working to implement the recent UN Security Council resolution presented by the UAE, which calls for taking fundamental and tangible steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid that the Palestinians need. severely in the Gaza Strip, protecting UN staff and humanitarian workers on the ground.

The resolution requests the Secretary-General of the United Nations to appoint a senior coordinator for humanitarian and reconstruction affairs, whose duties will include monitoring the shipments delivered to the Gaza Strip, verifying their humanitarian nature, and establishing an aid mechanism under the leadership of the United Nations to facilitate and accelerate the process of delivering aid to the Gaza Strip.

The resolution also called on all parties to the conflict to cooperate with the coordinator to ensure that he carries out his mandate without hindrance. This resolution strengthens the United Nations' response to the situation and ensures that it receives the full support of the Security Council.

In turn, Jamal Nazzal, spokesman for the Fatah movement, said that the UAE is considered to be at the forefront in supporting the Palestinian cause through its role in the Security Council during its membership period for the past two years, and joint diplomatic work with all parties, which aims mainly to protect civilians and support the Palestinian cause through… Various diplomatic efforts.

Nazzal added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that “the words of the UAE’s diplomatic mission in the Security Council express the issue of the Palestinian people and their support,” calling for the necessity of joint work with the UAE from all parties during the coming period and supporting its efforts to resolve the crisis through peaceful means, which the state has pursued since The first day of the war was October 7th.

The Palestinian diplomat, Jihad Al-Harazin, also pointed out that the UAE played a pivotal role during its membership in the UN Security Council, as it made real efforts in favor of the Palestinian cause.

The Palestinian diplomat added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that “the UAE’s condemnation of settler violence in the West Bank represents an important and major step in the largest international room for discussing crises, which is the Security Council,” noting that “this matter indicates the priority of the Palestinian issue to the UAE, in addition to the previous resolution.” With the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

He added, “The condemnation of settlements and violence represents a bright spot with regard to resolving the Palestinian issue, and the state, through the efforts of its mission in the Security Council, has put this point before it, and this was evident in the strong speech of His Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, “This required everyone to come together to support the state’s mission and its demand to stop settlement.”

He added, “The implementation of the recent Security Council resolution to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip regardless of the ceasefire was a major victory for Emirati diplomacy and an important point in protecting civilians, a point that the UAE has given a high priority since the first day of the outbreak of the conflict.”