The Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black Consolenational model, with Xbox wireless controller, high-speed HDMI cable, Quick Resume for faster loading times and gameplay up to 120 FPS PRICE LOWER 12% on Amazon Mexico where it is originally sold for $8,399 pesos. After the discount you will pay for the console, with Xbox Velocity Architecture technology, $7,390 Mexican pesos in up to 12 months interest-free with participating credit cards. The console has features specified below and will also detail how the payment methods are at 12 MSI or 24 with a financing charge.

The Liverpool website sells the Xbox Series S 1TB console at $8,399 pesos, payable in up to 9 months without interest with the store card or 6 MSI with credit cards. In Amazon Mexico The same model of video game console in Carbon Black tone has a list price of $8,399 pesos from which a 12% temporary DISCOUNT is subtracted, leaving it at $7,390 Mexican pesos to be paid in up to 12 MSI (if you are interested in giving CLICK HERE), and also gives the option of payment with financing cost. Therefore this Xbox Series S is $1,009 pesos CHEAPER on Amazon than in Liverpool and gives more MSI.

Features of the Xbox Series S 1 TB Console with DISCOUNT on Amazon and CHEAPER than Liverpool.

– National black model 1 TB.

– 1TB SSD.

– Carbon Black Color.

– Includes an Xbox wireless controller.

– High speed HDMI cable.

– Quick Resume to achieve faster loading times.

– Gameplay up to 120 FPS.

– Xbox Velocity Architecture technology.

– Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (subscription sold separately).

– Multiplayer mode.





How much does the Xbox Series S 1 TB Carbon Black Console cost on Amazon and what payment methods does it offer?

In Amazon Mexico is the Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black Console, national model, with Quick Resume for faster loading times and Xbox wireless controller at a special price of $7,390 Mexican pesos, for the 12% DISCOUNT it has on its base price of $8,399 pesos. The video game console offers payment options in up to 12 months without interest or 24 monthly payments with a financing charge, the details of the payments are specified below.

If you are interested in purchasing the Xbox Series S 1 TB Console with a 12% DISCOUNT and 12 MSI

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $408.91* pesos $2,423.92 $9,813.92 18 months $535.77* $2,253.95 $9,643.95 12 months $615.83 FREE $7,390 9 months $821.11 FREE $7,390 6 months $1,231.66 FREE $7,390 3 months $2,463.33 FREE $7,390

