The rumor Xbox Series has suddenly become more concrete than we thought, thanks to photo received exclusively from the eXputer magazine. These are quite grainy images, but they clearly show the new version of Microsoft's console which, according to previous rumors, should be launched in June or July this year and should boast a better heat dissipation system, maintaining the same characteristics as the model currently on the market.

eXputer said it has received the photos from a close and reliable source. What do the images tell us? Not much, actually, and not because of their low quality. In the sense that the photographed unit appears very similar to the Xbox Series For all other aspects, nothing particularly significant can be noticed.