On Xbox, the company usually rewards its fans in a row, with points that they can generate within the console, either by purchasing titles within the online store and also by playing for hours and hours a program that is specified by the company. the company. However, things will not last forever, and that is something that became clear a few days ago and has therefore made fans angry.

The video game company usually offers many points for completing daily missions in Game Pass or even use the browser known as bing, but the detail is that fans have realized that they no longer give as many points as before, which will make them spend more time collecting to obtain rewards. With this in mind, it seems that it will be the first step of many more actions that will be carried out in the following months.

Firstly, the 15 points awarded for entering are removed. Microsoft Edge, that is, they no longer get anything for entering said browser to search for information or simply use social networks. Between five or ten points were also awarded for just completing daily missions, something that has dropped to one or two. This has at least begun in the United States and will surely expand a little further.

According to what is mentioned on the networks, they are looking for a little more equity so that all the resources available are not spent, since even people could win physical items with very few points, which is why there were people dedicated to just starting to generate them. Now, the process to get items or games will take longer, and that is something that may not be well accepted by fans.

Editor's note: After months of abusing this method of generating points, it was time that at some point they had to remove it. Honestly, there should be no reason to get angry, they aren't paying anything or anything similar.