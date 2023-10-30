Do you have unofficial Xbox headsets, controllers, or other accessories? At that time the note recently released by Microsoft it could concern you very closely. Starting November 12, Microsoft will ban the use of unauthorized third-party accessories on Xbox.

This means that Will all non-Microsoft controllers be banned? Absolutely not. Microsoft has already put its hand forward by declaring that a list of authorized third-party controllers and headphones that will not be subject to the ban will soon be drawn up.

The reason behind this decision? Microsoft’s official statements speak of the company’s willingness to deliver the experience as pleasant as possible of the player, by “banning” all low quality products available on the market.

This new policy adds to all the changes that are affecting Xbox in recent weeks: think for example of new update for Series X/S consoles which allows players to import game captures into Clipchamp for easier editing and sharing.

That these actions began only afterwards the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard it might not be a coincidence: that Microsoft intends to “armour itself” now that it has the possibility of making some important franchises exclusive? We’ll see how things evolve in the coming months.