Xbox Live It became a platform through which millions of gamers coexist, and although we sometimes forget it, it has its own system of rules.

It is normal that from time to time conversations arise on topics other than video games and even debates that end in insults and other problems.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Phil SpencerXbox leader, spoke about this development of interactions on his platform, clarifying that it is not a platform for free speech, much less political.

The executive clarified that the Xbox Live platform is designed for video games and entertainment, not for other purposes.

‘We all see negative and positive aspects of the human condition. We have people who have asked and got married on Xbox Live. We have also had conversations about politics and other things. One of the issues we have previously stated about our social platform is that it is not free speech. We are a platform centered around interactive entertainment and video games. And we are not going to allow any kind of social discourse on our platform. ‘

Phil Spencer He stressed that the platform has a moderation system that makes it stand out on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter, where there are usually hateful comments and high toxicity from users.

Xbox also moved away from the metaverse and NFTs

Phil Spencer also clarified a few weeks ago that the company is not interested in incorporating NFT models, and with these new words, it would also be departing from the metaverse.

It will be interesting to see how the issue develops in the coming months and, above all, if Xbox’s stance remains intact.

Do you think they are doing the right thing? Tell us in the comments and don’t forget to follow us on our social networks.