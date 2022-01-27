Microsoft shared the changes it will make to its subscriptions after reaching an agreement with the UK market regulator. The American company has committed to establish a number of commitments in terms of Xbox Live Gold And Xbox Game Pass based on four specific points.

Better Initial Information: “Microsoft will offer more transparent initial information to help customers understand their Xbox membership.” The company points to automatic renewals as one of the sticking points. They will more clearly indicate when it will renew, what will happen when it is deactivated, and how customers can access refunds after an accidental renewal.

Refunds: “Microsoft will contact customers who have a recurring renewal agreement every 12 months to give them a chance to terminate it and request a refund of what’s left.”

Inactive Subscriptions: “Microsoft will also contact existing customers who haven’t used the subscription in a long time but are still paying.” From Redmond they ensure that the processes to stop payments will be remembered; if they continue to pay without using it, the payments and their stay in the subscription will stop.

Better information on price increases: “Microsoft will provide clearer notifications of any future price increases.” They will clarify the procedure for disabling automatic renewal for those who do not want to pay the higher price.

The Competition and Markets Authority is also considering investigating other companies in the industry that have such services, such as Sony and Nintendo. It has not emerged whether these changes will be carried over to the rest of Europe, or whether, on the contrary, they will remain only in the UK.

Source: Eurogamer