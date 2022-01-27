There W Series has made official today the calendar of the third season of its history, which will see it again engaged also as a support championship for the Formula 1 World Championship. The all-female series, which saw the success of the British Jaime Chadwick in its first two editions, will start in the weekend of 6-8 May from a completely new setting. The first race of the 2022 championship will in fact be held in the United States, on the circuit of You love me, which in the same weekend will make its absolute debut also in the F1 program. The locations visited by the W Series will be eight in total. After Miami we will fly to Barcelona, ​​Silverstone, Le Castellet and Budapest. Finally, the closing will be entirely non-European, with the races in Suzuka, Austin and Mexico City.

It is not yet clear whether any of these events will host a double race, as happened last year for the Austin Grand Final and the opening race at the Red Bull Ring, or if it will be in all eight. the stages of single appointments. The starting grid of the championship has yet to be fully defined. The F1 Managing Director also spoke about the new championship calendar, Ross Brawn. “We are proud to announce that the W Series will continue to join us in eight Formula 1 races in 2022 – said Brawn – It has been incredible to see the championship grow as we continue to support diversity across motorsports, and it is exciting to see the series visit five new venues next year, including its all-time Asia debut.“.