Three in one

The F1 Academy, a 100% female single-seater category, has suddenly seen three participants in the 2024 season, all promoted by Red Bull. The house in Milton Keynes, which has recently formed its own Red Bull Academy Programmehas in fact reached an agreement with the team MP Motorsportwhich confirmed all three riders in the team for the next championship.

Specifically, these are two young talents of Emirati nationality: Hamda Al Qubaisi And Amna Al Qubaisi, on track for Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB respectively. The third driver, representing Red Bull, will be the Dutchman Emely De Heus. All three are part of the aforementioned Red Bull Academy Programme, led by Manager Sarah Harrington and designed with the aim of encouraging the entry of women into motorsport.

All confirmed

Hamda Al Qubaisi already has experience in the F1 Academy, with the MP Motorsport team. A four-race winner in 2023, the 21-year-old placed 3rd in the final standings. She won't be competing in a rookie championship, nor will De Heus, who also has a victory under her belt in this championship and is always at the wheel of her compatriot team. Amna Al Qubaisi's personal 'score' is also very positive, as she boasts two career successes in the F1 Academy.

Ready to race. 🧡 Our 2024 F1 Academy car unveiled for the first time! — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 2, 2024

News also at home McLarenthis time for the presentation of livery of the single-seater that the Filipina will drive Bianca Bustamantepresent on the starting grid with the team ART Grand Prix but representing the house of Woking. While waiting for the start of the 2024 world championship, only three teams have yet to complete their line-ups: ART Grand Prix and Campos Racing, both with only one seat available, together with Rodin Motorsport, with two drivers yet to be announced.