In February it was announced that the developer, Toys for Bob would separate from Activision to become independent. At that time they talked about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Xbox to create their next game and apparently they already achieved it.

According to Windows Central, the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, announced this alliance with Toys for Bob. He also indicated that his next game would be similar to those that this developer gave us in recent times. So maybe this is a new platform title.

This alliance was barely announced, so there are not many details about the new game or when it might arrive. However, this could make the studio's fans very happy. After all they did a great job with the remakes of Spyro and the fourth numbered installment of Crash Bandicoot.

Of course, although it is not known exactly, some clues from Toys for Bob seem to point towards Spyro's return. In their independence announcement they told the public to keep their 'horns up' for news soon. Now that Spyro belongs to Xbox after Activision's purchase, we wouldn't be surprised if they gave them a chance to bring him back.

How could Xbox take advantage of Toy for Bob?

Since fans learned that Toys for Bob would come under the control of Xbox after the purchase of Activision, they shared several ideas on how to take advantage of them. The studio has a great history with colorful and platform games.

Source: Toys for Bob

Due to this and Phil Spencer's comments about wanting to return to somewhat forgotten franchises, some thought it would be a good idea to give them the IP of Banjo-Kazooie. After all, it is one of the most anticipated returns by fans and Toys for Bob has already shown that it can give new life to old platform mascots. Do you prefer the return of Banjo or a new Spyro game?

