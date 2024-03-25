With the departure of two darts players from the Dutch team, the discussion about trans women in top sport is flaring up again. Is it unfair? Sports doctors have not yet reached a decision, but some sports associations still ban trans women from participating in women's competitions. Exclusion from darts, swimming or chess? “That is discrimination,” says the medical ethicist.

