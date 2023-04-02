As planned, we are on April 1st and the first of the free games scheduled for Xbox Games with Gold in April 2023aka Out of Space: Couch Edition.

As we saw with this week’s announcement, two games are also expected for April 2023 for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through the historic Games with Gold program. It’s about Out of Space: Couch Editionavailable from today, April 1 until April 30, 2023, and Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, which will be available from April 16 to May 15.

As always, the program doesn’t exactly offer big-caliber games, but in this case they are still very interesting titles. Out of Space: Couch Edition, in particular, is a multiplayer cooperative game in which we have to live on a spaceship with roommates, which is more complicated than it might seem.

There cooperation is the basic element of the game experience, given that with the various companions we will have to generate resources, stop alien invasions, improve the devices on board the ship and build a house that is sustainable, all trying to collaborate in the best possible way coordinated.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, on the other hand, is a puzzle adventure based on the famous TV series, which obviously will especially interest fans of this one but which still has intriguing elements for everyone.