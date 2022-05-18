Earlier this year we learned that the subscription service Ubisoft +will come up Xbox. Obviously, after that announcement, the rumors about the arrival of Ubisoft + su Xbox Game Pass have skyrocketed, as they did at the time with EA Play. Now, an insider has stated that Ubisoft + Classics is coming to the Xbox subscription service.

As we reported a few days ago, Ubisoft announced that Ubisoft + Classics will arrive at the end of May on PlayStation, thus including 27 games of the service on PS Plus (aiming for a maximum of 50). But now, as Green Ninja stated via Twitter, the arrival of Ubisoft + Classics on Xbox Game Pass would be announced at the upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Not only that, but always according to the insider, even the Xbox family plan rumored for some time could be announced at the event.

Of course, none of this is official, so this alleged leak will have to be taken as such, until Xbox confirms or disproves the arrival of Ubisoft + Classics on Game Pass.

(LEAK) Ubisoft + Classics will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon. It will be announced at the Xbox / Bethesda showcase. (1/3) – Green Ninja ❎ (@ GreenNinja_17) May 17, 2022



Finally, remember that for Game Pass the arrival of some Ubisoft games has already been confirmed, such as Assassin’s Creed Origins, which however is not in the Classics catalog.