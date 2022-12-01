LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga it will soon join the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass, confirming the theories on the net. The announcement comes from the official Xbox site, where Microsoft has unveiled that the TT Games title will be available to all subscribers to the service starting from Tuesday 6 December 2022.

As mentioned at the beginning, many expected the game to enter the Game Pass catalog, thanks to the clue launched last night by the official Twitter account of the service, a small teaser with three words of which it was only possible to see three letters, which when fixed resulted in “LEGO Star Wars”.

In any case, now the official has arrived and we are sure that it is news that will be welcomed by all those who have not yet had the opportunity to play LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In the TT Games title, players will be able to relive all nine Star Wars films, with fun-filled adventures and the classic humor of the LEGO video games. It will be possible to impersonate hundreds of different characters and drive numerous land and space vehicles. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga therefore joins the other 4 games arriving on Game Pass already confirmed by Microsoft, which include High on Life, one of the most anticipated titles for this month by our readers.