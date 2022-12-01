Although the one who reigns on TV now is “In the background there is room”, “Pataclaun” It was just over two decades ago. Yes, believe it or not, it’s been 25 years since the television series hit the small screen and became an icon for a generation of fans.

“Pataclaun” aired between 1997 and 1999. It had two seasons and closed its plot with a sad episode entitled “La realidad”. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

With red noses and colorful suits, Wendy (Wendy Ramos), Machín (Carlos Alcántara), Queca (Johanna San Miguel), Tony (Carlos Carlín) and Gonzalete (Gonzalo Torres) quickly became the faces of joy in a time of political crisis. And social.

Now, with the weight of nostalgia and an unbeatable format (“Carita de atún” tried, but failed), “Pataclaun” celebrates its twenty-fifth anniversary . The person in charge of reliving this magical memory was Wendy Ramos.

The 25 years of “Pataclaun”

Through a post on her official Facebook account, Ramos shared a fun sequence between “Moñuda” and her husband, in which they both have a hilarious discussion with grammatical and spelling errors, but she corrects it dramatically.

The clip was accompanied by a heartfelt message: “Today marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Pataclaun’ on TV. I have many things to thank ‘Pataclaun’. I’ll tell you one ”, began her text, in which she told an anecdote with the show’s producer, July Naters.

“When I finished writing the first chapter I was happy, that feeling of having put everything on the field, of having squeezed every last drop out of my brain. Everything that was in the gondolas of ideas and jokes in my mind had been put into that script, ”he added.

The actress was asked to write the script for the second episode, but said she didn’t feel empowered to do so. Why? “Because there is nothing in my mind anymore, everything that was there I used in the first chapter,” she explained.

While thinking about how he had committed to doing a somewhat complicated task, he realized that he finished the script. “Six hours later she had the second chapter ready. Now yes, my mind was empty, dry, fried, full stop,” Wendy revealed.

“It was only around chapter 26 that I began to trust my mind, to realize that those gondolas of the mind are infinite. That when you believe that there is no more, there is more, ”she added.

Wendy Ramos began as a clown in 1991 as one of the founders of the Pataclaun group. Photo: Wendy Ramos/ Facebook

A piece of advice from a pataclaun for creative fans

Wendy Ramos is known for her classes and performances with positive messages in their essence. In this way, she did not hesitate to share a message for her followers.

“Everything you put in your mind, thoughts, songs, images, books, movies, conversations, classes, ideas, everything is in there, creating new connections that you always have at your disposal. That is why you always have to replace, update, refresh, take care of everything you put in your mind so that you can continue creating ”, he commented.