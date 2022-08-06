Microsoft is testing a new plan dedicated to the family for Xbox Game Pass, which allows 5 users to share the same subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, of which the price in euros has emerged in the last few hours.

Through a tweet from an Xbox insider site in one of the two countries where the service is being tested (Ireland and Colombia), we were shown the probable price of the service, which should be around 21.99 euros per month, a price lower than expected since everyone expected a 1: 1 conversion with the previously emerging price of $ 24.99.



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



As mentioned, the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Family Plan should allow up to 5 users to be able to share the same subscription. It is not known, however, if there are limits to activation, but it should be able to work like Netflix and Disney Plus, or the possibility of using the same subscription even among users who do not reside in the same address or are part of the same family unit.

In this case, the subscription price would become really derisory, but at the moment we do not know if there are any limits to the use of the service since everything is still being tested limited to insider users from two specific countries.