Microsoft is kicking off the cooler months with its next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles.

Day one additions within September’s first wave of games include Star Trucker, which is available today, as well as Age of Mythology: Retold and Train Sim World 5.

Here is the full list of titles heading to Game Pass in the coming weeks:

3rd September: Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC) 4th September: Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) 5th September: Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) 11th September: Riders Republic (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Riders Republic (Cloud, Console, and PC) 17th September: Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC)



So, what of those games? Well, our Matt was rather taken with Star Trucker when he gave the demo a whirl on Steam earlier this year.

“Star Trucker’s demo is a treat, and there’s suggestion of some real depth here – surprisingly so, when it could easily have positioned itself as a fun, throwaway gimmick and moved on,” he wrote in his Star Trucker feature from February. “It’s promising stuff – slick, wonderfully atmospheric, and perfectly pitched somewhere between a sly wink and a straight face – and I can’t wait to properly truck off when the full game shows up later this year.

“American Truck Simulator might have mountains, but who needs mountains when you’ve got the whole of space out your window?”

As for Riders Republic, we called it a “lumpy and loveable extreme sports playground” on its initial release.

“There are bumps and bruises along the way, but the exuberance and energy on offer here make Riders Republic a worthwhile adventure,” reads Eurogamer’s Riders Republic review from 2021.



As is the case with every month, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. The following games will leave the service on 15th September:

Ashes of Singularity: Escalation (PC)

FIFA 23 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play

Payday 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slime Rancher 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SpiderHeck (Cloud, Console, and PC)

You Suck At Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing these games after they leave Game Pass, you’ll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

