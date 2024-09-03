His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi His Excellency Chen Min’er, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China and Secretary of the Party Committee in Tianjin City.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his wishes for the UAE to continue progress and prosperity. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness the President of the State to the Chinese President and his wishes for further growth and development for the relations between the two countries..

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Chen Minar discussed paths of cooperation and joint work in all fields, especially trade, investment and development, in a way that serves the aspirations of the two countries towards sustainable development and prosperity. This is within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership that brings together the UAE and China. They pointed out that the two countries are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them this year and look forward to further cooperation that enhances their common interests in the coming years..