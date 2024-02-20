The fasting-mimicking diet 'rejuvenates' and cuts risk factors for disease. According to a study by the University of Southern California (USC), cycles of the dietary pattern developed by the US laboratory of Italian researcher Valter Longo can have multiple positive effects: decreases insulin resistance, liver fat, signs of immune system, with the consequent result of also reducing the biological age, on average by 2.5 years. The study by the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology is published in 'Nature Communications' and adds to the evidence that supports the beneficial effects of the fasting-mimicking diet.

The approach involves a 5-day diet high in unsaturated fats and low in calories, protein and overall carbohydrates. It's a regimen designed to mimic the effects of a water-only fast, while providing necessary nutrients and making it much easier for people to complete the fast. “This is the first study to demonstrate that a food-based intervention that does not require chronic changes in diet or other lifestyle habits can make people biologically younger, based on both changes in risk factors for aging and disease, and on a validated method to evaluate biological age”, highlights Longo, senior author of the work.

Previous research conducted by the Italian expert had indicated that short and periodic fasting-mimicking diet cycles are associated with a series of positive effects. They can promote stem cell regeneration, decrease side effects of chemotherapy, reduce signs of dementia in mice. They can also reduce risk factors for cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other age-related conditions in humans. Longo's lab had also previously shown that 1 or 2 cycles of a fasting-mimicking diet for 5 days a month increased the health and lifespan of mice on either a normal or Western diet, but the effects on aging and biological age (but also liver fat and the immune system) were previously unknown. The latest study explored precisely these aspects, analyzing the effects of the diet in two clinical study populations, each with men and women aged 18-70.

Patients randomized to the fasting-mimicking diet underwent 3-4 monthly cycles, following it for 5 days, then had 25 days of normal eating. The fasting-mimicking diet – experts explain – includes plant-based soups, energy bars, energy drinks, snacks with chips and tea portioned for 5 days, as well as a supplement that provides high levels of minerals, vitamins and essential fatty acids. Patients in the control groups were asked to follow a normal or Mediterranean-style diet.

An analysis of blood samples showed that patients in the fasting-mimicking diet group had lower risk factors for diabetes, including lower insulin resistance and lower glycated hemoglobin results. The MRI also revealed decreased abdominal fat and liver fat, improvements associated with a reduced risk of metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, the fasting-mimicking diet cycles appeared to increase levels by a value indicative of a more youthful immune system. Further statistical analysis of the results on both study populations showed that members of the fasting-mimicking diet group had reduced their biological age by an average of 2.5 years, a measure indicative of how well cells and cells are functioning. tissues compared to chronological age. “This study shows for the first time the evidence of the reduction of biological age” obtained from two different clinical trials, “accompanied by evidence on the rejuvenation of metabolic and immune function”, underlines Longo.

The study, led by first authors Sebastian Brandhorst and Morgan E. Levine, provides further support for the potential of the fasting-mimicking diet as a periodic, short-term, and feasible dietary intervention to help people reduce their disease risk and improve their health. health without major changes in lifestyle continues the Italian scientist. “Although many doctors are already recommending the fasting-mimicking diet in the United States and Europe, these findings should encourage many more healthcare professionals to suggest it for patients with higher-than-desired levels of disease risk factors, as well as for the general population. who may be interested in greater functionality and at a younger age”, concludes Longo.