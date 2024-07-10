Microsoft has announced a price increase for Xbox Game Passmaking a series of changes to membership plans that will go into effect starting today, July 10, for new members, and from September 12 for existing subscriptions as well.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will go from €14.99 to €17.99 per monthwhile the PC Game Pass subscription will go from €9.99 to €11.99 per month and the annual subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core will go from €59.99 to €69.99.

Game Pass for Console will no longer be available and will be replaced in the coming months by Xbox Game Pass Standard, a subscription costing €14.99 per month which however will not include day one games but will have all the benefits of the Core.

Current Game Pass for Console subscribers will remain subscribed as long as they keep auto-renewal turned on.