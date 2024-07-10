Microsoft has announced a price increase for Xbox Game Passmaking a series of changes to membership plans that will go into effect starting today, July 10, for new members, and from September 12 for existing subscriptions as well.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will go from €14.99 to €17.99 per monthwhile the PC Game Pass subscription will go from €9.99 to €11.99 per month and the annual subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core will go from €59.99 to €69.99.
Game Pass for Console will no longer be available and will be replaced in the coming months by Xbox Game Pass Standard, a subscription costing €14.99 per month which however will not include day one games but will have all the benefits of the Core.
Current Game Pass for Console subscribers will remain subscribed as long as they keep auto-renewal turned on.
A price increase that was in the air
Rumors have been circulating for some time now that the arrival of Call of Duty could increase the prices of Xbox Game Pass, and the rumor promptly materialized with the announcement released today by Microsoft.
The never-ending debate on sustainability or not of the service is therefore confronted with the reality of a price increase that does not take anything away from the extraordinary convenience of the service, but certainly puts things into perspective for a catalogue that in the coming months will see the arrival of very important additions.
As we know Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will debut on Xbox Game Pass on October 25thon day one, but we will probably already see the introduction of other games produced by Activision during the summer.
#Xbox #Game #Pass #Price #Increase #Heres #Subscriptions #Change
Leave a Reply