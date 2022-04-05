Xbox Game Pass offers a boundless catalog of games for subscribers and every month Microsoft adds new ones. As usual, numerous insiders try to reveal which titles will be added to the catalog and, once again, it happened. A leak would have anticipated the free games to be released in the first half of April 2022 on Xbox Game Pass.

As has been happening for some time, the site Dealabs and, in particular the leaker billbil-kunwould reveal the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the first half of April 2022, or from 5 to 19 April. The insider in question tends to anticipate them almost always correctly and among the new ones there would be some really interesting games.

The list of titles would include Lost in Randomthird-person action-adventure developed by Zoink and published by Electronic Arts in 2021; Life is Strange: True Colorsfourth installment in the series of Life is Strange; the strategy game Panzer Corps 2. Also, second billbil-kunfrom today they will be available MLB The Show 22 And Cricket 22, sports titles dedicated to baseball and cricket lovers. Also, from 7 April it will be added to the catalog Chinatown Detective Agencypoint and click title with a retro design.

(Leaked) #XboxGamePass games for first half of April Today:

MLB The Show 22 🎮🖥️☁️

Cricket 22 🖥️ Thurs 7th:

Chinatown Detective Agency 🎮🖥️☁️ TBA:

Lost in Random 🎮🖥️☁️

Life is Strange True Colors 🎮🖥️☁️

Panzer Corps 2 🖥️

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk 🖥️https://t.co/ALTvpzxkzn pic.twitter.com/wZEjIVEwQ6 – Idle Sloth💙💛 (@ IdleSloth84) April 5, 2022

The insider claimed to have published only the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, stating that other games are already available on the Cloud or PC, such as The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos for PC, while for Cloud there are Star Wars: Squadrons, Dragon Age II And Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare.

Nonetheless, it must be remembered that the list of these games falls into the category of leaks and therefore this information must be taken with a grain of salt. Pending an official announcement from Microsoft, we remind you that the Xbox Game Pass family subscription may be on the way. In addition, a Twitter user reported that several titles belonging to the Call of Duty series have appeared on the Xbox Game Pass page.