As we reported today, Xbox Game Pass is enriched with new games arriving for the second half of December. Among the next titles that will be available to all subscribers are Firewatch, Mortal Kombat 11 and The Gunk.

As always, however, some titles that have long ago entered the Xbox Game Pass library will be removed. Among these we can find three chapters of the series Yakuza. As always, Xbox Game Pass members can get at least 20% off these titles before they are removed. Below you can find the list of games that will be removed from December 31st:

eFootball PES 2021

Little Acre

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Please note that these games will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on December 31st.

Source: Pure Xbox