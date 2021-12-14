Nine scholarships and a scientist of the year award. Thus the Amplifon Research and Studies Center (Crs) confirmed its commitment to supporting the training of young professionals on the occasion of theAcademy Auorl – Meeting with trainees, National Congress organized by the University Otolaryngologists Association (Auorl) with the support of Crs Amplifon.

The 2021 edition was held in Milan on 10 and 11 December in the presence of over 120 participants. At the opening of the 2 days – report from Amplifon – the recognition was awarded ‘Best Researcher of The Year‘, a competition launched by Crs Amplifon last May, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. “The award is in continuity with the initiatives organized to celebrate the 50-year history of Crs Amplifon and represents the natural continuation of the commitment and attention that has always been reserved for the training of younger professionals in the audiology sector”, yes reads in a note. The award was received by Giacomo Spinato, surgeon with a degree in Ferrara and specialized in otolaryngology in Trieste, currently a researcher at the Department of Neuroscience of the University of Padua, the UOC Clinicalized for Otolaryngology and the Regional Head and Neck Cancer Center of the Treviso hospital. Spinato’s work was evaluated by a jury made up of otolaryngologists from the editorial board of orl.news, following criteria such as the scientific rigor of the research, the internationalization and applicability of the research.

The winners with the 9 scholarships announced by Crs Amplifon are instead Alessandra Pantaleo (Bari) and Francesco Gazia (Messina) for the Otology category; for the Rhinology category Giulia Del Debbio, Alessia Giorli (Siena) and Robera Priola (Palermo); for the Audiology and Vestibology category Letizia Nitro (Milan) and Stefano Malpede (Pavia); for the Head and Neck Oncology category Alessandro Ioppi (Genoa) ed Edoardo Serafini (Modena), which also won the prize as the best scientific contribution of the entire Auorl edition.

The two days of Academy Auorl – highlights the note – offered the doctors in training of the Specialization Schools the opportunity to present and discuss, in a sort of ‘Olympiad’ between specialists, their clinical cases divided into different themed sessions, with directed by more experienced colleagues.

“An opportunity for sharing and discussion for young people, an important commitment that will continue over time also with Basic Science in Audiology and through prizes dedicated to the youngest“, he declares Fabrizio Alfieri, director of Crs Amplifon Italia, underlining the common commitment for the training and professional growth of young doctors. Over 70 works were received, of which 36 were selected to be presented at the congress.