Xbox Game Pass is in crisis: according to Kotakuthe subscription service is running out of steam after years of hype, and long-time subscribers are also abandoning ship. Microsoft however, he responded in kind to the controversial article on the site.

“Tell me you limit yourself to just games triple A without telling me that you limit yourself to triple A games only, “wrote the official account of Xbox Game Pass, underlining the fact that the catalog of the digital platform is not composed only of very expensive productions.

Far from it: there are also many indie titles that thanks to this formula they were able to build an audience. It is therefore no coincidence that Phil Spencer says that Xbox Game Pass is sustainable for Microsoft and developers.

Kotaku’s article obviously starts from the announcement of the postponement of Starfield and Redfall to support the thesis that in this way the attractiveness of the Game Pass catalog has been substantially reduced, discouraging users.

However, it is true that this argument revolves only around triple A productions, considering their specific weight within the offer and little else: maybe it will be true for some players but not for others.