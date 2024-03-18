Johanna San Miguel returns to the theater and this time with ¡Siéntese, Señora!, where she plays her endearing character from 'Pataclaun', Queca, will talk about age in women, their changes and “what they can or cannot do, according to this patriarchal society.” “I don't want to remember how old he is. Queca. “I don't remember anything, I don't want to remember,” she says, letting out an infectious laugh about the age of her alter ego. “This is the first show where Queca will be 100%. She is a woman, let's say, mature, although she does not accept it. In the previous show (Looking for a husband in bed) which was successful and reached Europe, she was part of the show, but she was not looking for a husband, the one looking for a husband was me, Johanna. Time passed and now I no longer look for a bed inside or a bed outside. Now it's me and my cats. So, given this current situation, Queca fits perfectly because she is a mature woman and it is her turn to talk about what I am experiencing right now because for me a sole proprietorship speaks about what you are experiencing right now.” It premieres on April 6 in the Peruvian Japanese Theater.

—This month Women's Day was commemorated and for many it continues to be a date of celebration.

—There is no congratulations that day, I no longer know what language to say it in. That day she does not give herself flowers or chocolates. A very strong special date is commemorated where many women had to suffer locked up, burned to death in a factory to make their voices heard. I am interested in those changes in society, since women vote, since they have a voice, since they don't care what others say and they dress the way they want and when they say no means no. All of that is important to me and equally to Quecamy character, since from my Claun point of view, I can say many things.

—Do you feel that you are judged a lot for the way you dress? Will you talk about the demonization that exists regarding how a mature woman should look?

—Look, for example, I am a 56-year-old woman, I am in a youth reality show, that is what it is called, but in reality the entire public sees us. I wear tiny shorts because I feel like it, I wear miniskirts because I feel like it. Yesterday in EEG) I used a transparency because I can and it provokes me. I am a person who, furthermore, does not have the standard of those who have been teaching us since we were children: that we must be perfect princesses, almost without any wrinkles, without cellulite and stretch marks. Something very curious happened to me in the program. I put on a top and used those patches so my nipples wouldn't show. I said why can't they be noticed? I don't understand why we have to cover that part of our body and yet men do show it. What is the difference? What's more, my son has fed from my breasts. Can you please leave us alone and stop labeling us since we were children? Same when you're on your period. If they know, they tell you that's why you're in a bad mood. They tell me: 'The chata is going through menopause and that's why she is hysterical and demands the stitches' or 'Go take care of her grandchildren, she is already a grandmother.' I mean, they tell Renzo (Schuller) who is there and becomes hysterical and nervous: 'Go take care of your grandchildren'? No, that doesn't occur to them, but it does to me. They use the term menopause, granny, old woman to invalidate us. Sorry, but is being a grandmother wrong? The day I have grandchildren I will be too happy. I see my mother with her grandchildren and she says that she is one of the most beautiful sensations, another type of love. So why are you invalidated? And if you haven't had children. Oh no! You are not a complete woman, your uterus is there for pleasure and you will never be complete. Those who think like this should keep their mouths shut, put a patch on it. They think that you should not give an opinion or policy nor religion

—What did Queca give you and what do you think he took from you?

—He hasn't taken anything from me, he has given me everything. Through Queca I can say what may sound shocking to some, but right now I don't care if I, like Johanna, can say things. Many women continue to be judged and well, if you don't like what I say, then burn me at the stake.

—There is a recurring phrase among actors: art heals. In your case, did Queca heal you?

-Yes, definitely. There are two moments that, let's say, firsthand, I have felt the differences. When I was with a person who was much younger than me. I would prefer not to mention it, why are we going to put it in, it could be Monchito, Pepito or Periquito. But how bad it looks when a 46-year-old woman is with a person 25 years younger! And Robert de Niro? How good he looks when he becomes a father at 83 years old! He can, you can't! Being a woman has helped me a lot, I love it and it's not that art heals me or not, or humor heals me or not. I feel accompanied because I am not the only one. And I'm not hysterical, I'm not a complainer, I'm responsive and I love it and I'm never going to shut up. What's more, the older I get, the more I will respond. And yes, we have to be very responsive and never stay silent because being quiet doesn't make us look prettier and that's how I am. And be careful, I have learned this from my mother, from my grandmother and it will continue as a legacy in my 13-year-old niece who says what she thinks and does not remain silent. You have to teach them from a young age. This show is for audiences ages 15 and up. Here we do not touch on a sexual issue or double meanings, it is not like Looking for a husband. It's another vision. If you want to have children, have them. If not, it's fine. If you're skinny or fat, don't let anyone tell you. That's the show and its message is 'Calladita, you don't look prettier'.

