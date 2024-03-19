The team coached by Luis de la Fuente heads to Euro 2024 as one of the teams called to fight in this international tournament, blessed with a team undoubtedly capable of prevailing in Germany this summer.
But before the tournament begins, there is something else that will generate buzz and excitement among fans around the world: the presentation of each nation's kit.
More news about the Spanish team
The Spanish team, together with Adidas, has officially presented the new La Roja kit, both home and away, and below describes how much it will cost to look like the stars of this summer's tournament.
The kits presented by Spain to compete in the Euro Cup have generated a lot of controversy among fans. One of the reasons for displeasure among fans is that there are many similarities with other teams
The new Spain kit has a value of €150 in the Adidas official websiteplace where you can get this new kit that Luis de la Fuente's men will wear in the next Euro Cup
This is the exact explanation that Adidas has given about the carnation on our new shirt and the rest of the details:
“Recoding of traditional patterns and application of novel forms. This includes a modern interpretation of tartan, as on Scotland's shirt, and motifs reflecting the national flower, which adorns the base of Spain's home and away shirts. Featuring traditional elements of Spain's culture, flag and nature, the team's jersey offers a classic look, with modern themes. The base of the shirt is dotted with wavy motifs that mix the shapes of the country's national flower – the carnation – and the seas that surround the peninsula.
The symbol of the carnation has its roots in the legacy of Emperor Charles I of Spain and V of Germany, who gave his wife Isabel of Portugal the first carnation in the history of Spain. The empress greatly liked her gift, so the emperor asked the gardeners to plant thousands of carnations in the gardens of the Alhambra and their aroma spread throughout the surroundings. From then on, the carnation began to be famous in Spain. As a last act of love, it is said that Charles V ordered his wife to be buried surrounded by her favorite flower and from that day on it would become the national flower of all Spain.“.
