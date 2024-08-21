Amidst all the news circulating around gamescom and the imminent release of the Indiana Jones game developed by Bethesda which will also be available on PS5, an explanation arises as to why Xbox Game Pass In its “Core” or “Standard” option it will not offer exclusive first party games on day 1.

At the time of writing this note, Microsoft confirmed that the only subscriptions of Xbox Game Pass that will have first party games on their first day will be the PC one, which has a price of 12 dollars per month, and the Ultimate one, which costs 20, leaving out Core and Standard at the same time.

Ultimately, Microsoft’s argument is that both Core and Standard offer good deals to gamers. Perfectly curated collections of games for console users, which doesn’t sound bad. We could even say that they are very similar models to PlayStation Plus.

On the other hand, it is also clarified that Xbox Studios games – the first party ones – could eventually come to Core or Standard 12 months or more after their release. This all ultimately comes down to a business decision and what Microsoft believes is best for them.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Microsoft has not yet revealed when the new one will be launched.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass will be the only platforms that will have Day 1 exclusives

In case it wasn’t clear, Microsoft decided that it would be best for business to make Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass the only subscriptions that first-party games they produce will receive in the not-too-distant future.

An example of this decision is that of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which will be available in the aforementioned subscriptions. There is also the issue of the Indiana Jones game, which seems to be going to suffer the same fate.

If you have Core or Standard, you’ll have to wait more than a year to see them in each package. This decision is understandable, since we’re talking about Microsoft looking to capitalize on having big games in its catalog and they want subscribers to pay extra.

If you have Core or Standard, you'll have to wait more than a year to see them in each package. This decision is understandable, since we're talking about Microsoft looking to capitalize on having big games in its catalog and they want subscribers to pay extra.

We'll see if players increase their subscriptions and if this turns out to be a profitable business for Xbox.