Almost a month after the mysterious murder of Sharon Verzeni, the small town of Terno d’Isola, in the province of Bergamo, is still shaken by the tragedy. The 33-year-old barmaid was killed on the night between July 29 and 30, stabbed four times while walking in via Castegnate. To this day, the identity of her killer remains unknown, and the investigations, conducted with determination by investigators, have not yet led to a decisive breakthrough. In a climate of growing anguish and uncertainty, a new element has captured the attention of the community: an anonymous letter.

Letter Appears at the Site Where Sharon Verzeni Was Killed

Handwritten with a blue pen on an A4 sheet of paper and placed in a plastic envelope, the letter was posted right in the place where Sharon lost his life, among the bouquets of flowers left in his memory. Its message, strong and direct, launches an appeal to the people of Bergamo:

“Cain is anyone who does not speak, anyone who does not tell the truth. No one can bring it back to us, but someone can give an explanation to all this. Do not be complicit in this brutality: Sharon is everyone’s daughter, she is a part of our lives. Whoever knows, do not turn away, do not hide, but have the courage to give justice to a life”.

This heartfelt appeal reflects the sense of confusion that has been engulfing Terno d’Isola for weeks, where the question “Who?” is inevitably intertwined with another, perhaps even more painful one: “Why?”. The letter emphatically describes how the entire community seems stuck in limbo:

“Life is stuck in that night. The word because it is the first of the morning and the last of the day”

The Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Bergamo are trying to reconstruct the last days of Sharon’s life. Many residents of Castegnate Street interrogated: some have provided information, others have handed over DNA samples. These will be compared with the traces found on the victim’s clothes. No lead seems to be the right one at the moment, and the overall picture remains complex and elusive.

Yesterday, investigators questioned Sharon’s parents, sister, brother and brother-in-law. This morning, the mother of Sergio Ruocco, the victim’s partner, was questioned. Maria Rosa Sabadini She remained in the barracks for over three hours, leaving without making any statements. In the afternoon, Sharon’s paternal uncles were summoned for the first time. None of them are under investigation, but investigators hope that their testimonies can shed light on any hidden problems in the life of the 33-year-old, who so far appears calm.

Another key interrogation was that of a resident of via Castegnate, who has already been interviewed twice by investigators. The man had stated that he was in bed at the time of the crime, around 00:50 on July 30, but a surveillance camera captured him smoking on his balcony, just as a person on a bicycle was passing by on the street. He could be a crucial witness, but when confronted with the images, the man said he did not remember.

With the shadow of the killer still looming and no definitive answer in sight, Terno d’Isola continues to live in uncertainty. While the appeal of the anonymous letter invites everyone to speak out, the truth still seems elusive.

Read also: Sharon Verzeni, a super witness to the crime emerges: she was on the balcony when it all happened