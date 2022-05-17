Xbox Game Pass never ceases to surprise its subscribers: in fact, it just announced what the new free games of may 2022. In other words, in addition to those announced towards the end of last month, there will be new titles. Some of these are available right now, while others will come out over time.

But what are these new titles announced by the official blog? These are the ones available from now:

Her Story (PC)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, console and PC)

Little Witch in the Woods (console and PC)

Skate (Cloud)

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, console and PC)

Grounded: The Bugs Strikers Back Update

While those who they will come in time they are:

Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, console and PC) – May 19th

Vampire Survivors (PC) – May 19th

Floppy Knights (Cloud, console and PC) – May 24th

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – May 24

Sniper Elite 5 (console and PC) – May 26th

Cricket 22 (PC) – May 27

Pac-Man Museum + (Cloud, console and PC) – May 27

As well as some Free games join the Xbox Game Pass serviceothers will leave the service at the end of May 2022. Which ones?

EA Sports NHL 20 (console)

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, console and PC)

Knockout City (console and PC)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, console and PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, console and PC)

Yes Your Grace (Cloud, console and PC)

Last but not least, the blog post reported that 11 other games have received the Xbox Touch Control support, so as to be easily playable via smart devices. Here’s what they are:

A Memoir Blue

Contrast

Dangaronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Far: Changing Tides

Kentucky Route Zero

Loot River

Paradise Killer

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Townscaper

Visage

So if you want to have fun with those games before they are taken out, you better do it now. Not to mention that before they leave the service, are discounted by 20%so that you can continue playing them stress-free.