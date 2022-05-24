A recent tweet from the official account Xbox Game Passin which the company ironically responded to an article by Kotaku criticizing the lack of AAA titles in the last few months of the service, seems to have raised criticism from some sectors of the social network.

InXile Entertainmentdevelopers of the lucky one Wasteland 3 and currently belonging to Xbox Game Studios, they wanted to take advantage of the situation to highlight the advantages of being part of this ecosystem.

In response to a tweet where a user attempted to mock the studio just for doing “Game Pass junk until further notice,” the company added the following: “Full creative freedom, financial support and millions of players who play and love our games? It’s a dream, really. We recommend it“, regarding membership in Xbox Game Studios and Game Pass.

Full creative freedom, financial support, and millions of gamers playing and loving our games? It’s a dream, really. Highly recommend. – inXile entertainment (@inXile) May 24, 2022



The last thing the company worked on was Cult of the Holy Detonation, the latest expansion to Wasteland 3, which was its most successful title to date.

