Daedalic Entertainment after a few months has finally announced the release date of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which will see its debut in September. The next game focused on the famous saga, which will have purely stealth colors, will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S on September 1, 2022.

There is also good news for a version that will be developed for Nintendo Switch, of which there is currently no release date, however, the only news about it is that it is in development and should be released a few months after its debut on the other platforms. . However, it is confirmed that it will be released by the end of 2022.

In the video game you will take on the role of Gollumintent on exploring Middle-earth in times before the Fellowship of the Ring, in search of Bilbo Baggins and the ring that was stolen from him, while trying to stay safe from the dark lord, Sauron.

There will be characters already known by the public, as well as a system of choice that will be based on the double personality of the protagonist, Gollum or Smeaglol. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was first announced in 2019 with an alleged release date in 2021, however it suffered delays that postponed it to 2022.

The video game is based on Tolkien’s booksrather than the Peter Jackson films, and the development house Daedalic Entertainment promises a video game with mechanics similar to Prince of Persia, including stealth elements and an articulated and deep storyline.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will however be an action video game with mainly stealth elements, which in some cases prefers a silent approach towards enemies, the character should suffer implications on his personality and character based on the approach that the gamer will have. in the game, which will also be influenced through some choices from the narrative point of view.

After reading the announcement of Daedalic regarding the release date of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, if you are curious to know more you can also read our article, which talks about the video game we have just mentioned.