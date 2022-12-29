Renzo Schullerformer host of the competition reality show “Combate” and current host of his eternal competitor, “Esto es guerra”, was lovingly linked to Gisela Ponce de Leon until 2011. Although the actor did not delve into the details of why he ended his love story with the actress of “Coveted Single”, he did make their separation public on the ATV television space.

After their breakup, in 2013 Renzo Schuller married Alexandra Morales, half-sister of Cassandra Delamadrid, daughter of beauty businesswoman Jessica Newton. Gisela, for her part, has continued working in theater spaces. She knows how the romance between the two figures from the local show began.

How did the romance between Renzo Schuller and Gisela Ponce de León begin?

The romantic link between Gisela Ponce de Leon and Renzo Schuller began when they both met in 2006, in the production of Eduardo Mendoza de Echave, “Esta sociedad.” In the same way, the duo shared roles in the children’s play “Escuela de payasos”.

The chemistry and closeness were undeniable. So much so that Schuller accompanied her at every step Gisela took. For example, she was present with Gian Piero Díaz when the actress from “Asu mare” needed support for one of the galas of “The big show” Likewise, he did not hesitate to celebrate his triumph in the dance program with her.

Renzo Schuller’s sentimental relationship with Gisela Ponce de León occurred during the years in which he was also the host of “Polizontes”. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

Finally, in 2011, through a statement broadcast live and direct, Renzo Schuller announced that his relationship with the redhead had ended.

“Yes, we are done. But we’re not fighting, we keep talking to each other, we keep seeing each other, you never know what might happen in the future. Out of respect, I am not going to say what were the reasons for our separation”, indicated the popular ‘Shushu’.

How long were Gisela Ponce de León and Renzo Schuller together?

Renzo Schullercurrently 46 years old, and Gisela Ponce de Leon37 years old, they were a couple for five years. They started in 2006 and ended in 2011.

Renzo is happily married to Alexandra Morales Moebius. After 10 months of dating, the couple decided to get married, first civilly and then religiously. Both ceremonies were small.

For her part, Gisela Ponce de León has been linked to her acting partner Jesús Neyra, as an ampay from the program Magaly Medina he caught them spending the night together in his condo.

Renzo Schuller and Gisela Ponce de León were together for 5 years. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture/@alismotherhood/La República

Gisela Ponce de León and her experience with bullying

The actress Gisela Ponce de León spoke openly with a local newspaper about her experience with bullying that has come to touch very sensitive fibers in her as a person. Not only in childhood or at school can these attitudes be presented, but also on social networks.

It is enough to have a cell phone or device to comment on the people we see through the screens. In this sense, the artist herself confessed: “In the networks they have even made me cry.”

Gisela Ponce de Leon. Photo: capture/Instagram

Why is Lucho Cáceres no longer friends with Renzo Schuller and Gian Piero Díaz?

In December 2022, Lucho Cáceres remembered Gian Piero Díaz and Renzo Schuller, who at the time gave him a similar response when he criticized the competition reality show they led on ATV. This fact cost him his friendship with the presenters.

“I have been told this by drivers who earn $40,000 when I have criticized them for working in ‘Combate.’ Until that moment, they were my friends, ”he specified.

“Later we met and they told me: ‘Lucho, you don’t know everything that is behind that, about the families. You have to work, I’m going to have another child’. I was (surprised) and I think I even said sorry (sorry) ”, she said with a laugh.