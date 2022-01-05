Xbox just got another jewel in the crown, since Rainbow Six Extraction will be available in Game pass since its launch day.

The new adventure of Ubisoft will arrive next June 20 to the subscription service of Microsoft, although this was not the only surprise.

Xbox will also soon receive the incorporation of Ubisoft +, which will greatly expand your current game catalog.

Thanks to this alliance, the subscribers of Game pass will be able to access more than 100 games from the studio, including the complete series of Assassin’s creed, Far cry and many others.

Currently, access to the service Ubisoft It is priced at $ 299 Mexican pesos, and gives you the right to use the titles in premium versions, including DLC ​​and expansion packs.

In a press release, Chris Early, senior vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for the study, said that this alliance shows how much they care about subscription services and what they offer.

Xbox Game Pass continues to gain allies

Ubisoft + It will be the second strong strategic alliance they make for the subscription service, since EA Play was incorporated in the second half of 2021 to offer an extensive catalog.

If this were not enough, the acquisition of several studies, including Bethesda, guarantees to Xbox a brutal amount of exclusives to compete in the market.

At the moment there is no definite date for the arrival of Ubisoft +, but in a few weeks you will be able to access Rainbow Six Extraction without paying extra money.

This title, based on Rainbow six siege, will put you in a team of three operators whose mission is to fight an alien threat known as the Archaens.

