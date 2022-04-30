Phil Spencer has sounded the charge in view ofXbox & Bethesda Games Showcasethe event that will be held in a few weeks and during which the next games coming to Microsoft platforms will be presented.

Coming June 12, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will act as the traditional synthesis of the promotional work done so far by the gaming division of the Redmond house, and Spencer feels the enthusiasm mounting.

“Preparing for events, spending time with development teams to take stock of demos, announcements and scripts is one of the funniest parts of this job,” wrote the Microsoft Gaming CEO.

“I feel like a fan who has snuck behind the scenes to watch the show being created. I’m looking forward to June 12 to be able to show you the amazing work done so far by so many talented teams.”

Of course we can’t wait too, and it goes without saying that we will follow the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase live, commenting in real time all the announcements, trailers and news that will arrive from that stage.