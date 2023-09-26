Alfredo Foffy and Ro Rio have finally tied the knot wedding. The VIP couple has been engaged for a few years and, a few days ago, the two decided to fulfill their dream of love together. There were more than 250 guests at the event but they themselves explained that they would have liked many more people to participate. Let’s discover all the details of the wedding together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, most people know Alfredo Foffi and Ro Rio for being two famous ones tik toker. A few months ago the two were the protagonists of one unpleasant episode. In detail, they were at the entrance to a party by the sea when a bouncer did not allow them to enter due to their sexual orientation.

A few years after their engagement, the famous couple decided to say the fateful yes. The wedding was celebrated in Villa La Posada in Licola, between the municipalities of Giugliano in Campania and Pozzuoli. They themselves and all the guests documented the details of the wedding through a series of photos and videos published on social media.

Alfredo and Rosario are one couple for five years now. Both have common projects and desires but, during an interview given to the “Mattino” of Naples, they declared that it is still early for a child. The actress officiated the couple’s function Debora Villa and others were also present at the event tiktokers and influencers such as Enzo Bambolina, Sunny Loy, Sissi and other famous people.

However, before celebrating the wedding, Alfredo and Rosario had thought of aidea very original, that is, letting some of them participate fan to the most important day of their lives. In light of this, a meeting was organised draw and regarding the issue they explained: