Around 15,000 kits will be distributed by the Armed Forces by the end of March

The FAB (Brazilian Air Force) began distributing 15,000 basic food baskets in the Yanomami Indigenous Land (TI). Determined by an ordinance published last Thursday (18 January 2024) in the Official Diary of the UnionThe action is part of the Armed Forces' Catrimani operation. Here's the full text of the ordinance (PDF – 162 kB).

According to FAB, the baskets will be distributed until March 31st. Six planes are being used: 2 C-105 Amazonas turboprops, which launch 140 baskets per flight each, and 4 C-98 Caravan. Helicopters assist in the process.

On Friday (January 19), Roraima received 600 baskets delivered by Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples). They arrived at the Boa Vista Air Base, from where they were transported by planes to the support base in the indigenous area of ​​Surucucu and will be delivered to the TI.

The ordinance last week changed the official guidelines of the Ministry of Defense. In November, the ministry had informed, in a statement to the STF (Supreme Federal Court), that it was not responsible “primary or immediate” for distributing baskets to the Yanomami. The guidance changed after a ministerial meeting held by the federal government on January 9.

Despite the change, the Ministry of Defense reported that its role is “temporary and episodic” and that the action takes place in “emergency character”.

Last week, the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, stated that the humanitarian crisis for the Yanomami people will take decades to resolve. Although 80% of illegal miners have left the region, criminal organizations remain in the area, and indigenous people suffer from malnutrition.

With information from Brazil Agency.