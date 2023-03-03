Thursday, March 2, 2023, 11:33 p.m.





«I am satisfied with the result, not so much with the game. It is a test that we have not suffered against a high-level rival. We have minimized Madrid, who have not had chances, but we have not been able to control the ball. Those above have had a hard time », stated Xavi after his team’s important victory in the classic at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Barça coach was satisfied with the result but he still sees the tie that will be decided at the Camp Nou next April as very open. «This 0-1 changes little. I see Madrid strong, very physically strong. I still see him as a favourite,” he said, while acknowledging: “We have been showing for some time that we know how to compete in difficult games and overcome ourselves.”

Busquets, prudent



«We do not have to launch the bells on the fly, there is still the second leg. We came from defeat and we had casualties, but the team has competed well, has been supportive and we have scored the goal”, said Sergio Busquets. The culé midfielder was satisfied with the victory and “very happy to be the player with the most classics”.